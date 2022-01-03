Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Martin Hardware selling snow essentials

Martin Hardware Store in Charlottesville
Martin Hardware Store in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sleds, shovels, and ice melt are all must-haves for a snow day.

Martin Hardware in Charlottesville says it didn’t have as many people come into the store Monday, Jan. 3, as expected.

Assistant Manager Chris Davis thinks people were more prepared for the snow this year. Or, they were stuck in their houses.

“People came in early this morning looking for ice melt because its getting icy and slippery. Then you start seeing people getting shovels and sleds and stuff because kids are out of school,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
COVID-19
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Street in downtown Charlottesville
Charlottesville businesses open doors for customers during snow
Three Notch'd Brewery
Three Notch’d bartender loses home in a fire
I-81 Monday, January 3, 2022 afternoon after snow blanketed the Shenandoah Valley in the early...
VDOT crews working hard to clear roads after snow blankets Shenandoah Valley
The majority of the more than 2,000 calls for service to Virginia State Police involved damage...
Police respond to over 2,000 crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm