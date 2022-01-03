Martin Hardware selling snow essentials

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sleds, shovels, and ice melt are all must-haves for a snow day.

Martin Hardware in Charlottesville says it didn’t have as many people come into the store Monday, Jan. 3, as expected.

Assistant Manager Chris Davis thinks people were more prepared for the snow this year. Or, they were stuck in their houses.

“People came in early this morning looking for ice melt because its getting icy and slippery. Then you start seeing people getting shovels and sleds and stuff because kids are out of school,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.