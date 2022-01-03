LEAP offering advice to those with power outages due to snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s no place like home, unless your power is out or you have heating issues.

The first snowfall of 2022 left thousands of families in Charlottesville and Albemarle County cold and in the dark Monday, January 3.

“There are a lot of things that we want people to consider, especially when trying to keep their homes warm when the power might go out,” LEAP Executive Director Chris Meyer said. “We deliver a lot of energy-efficiency programs for utilities like Dominion and Charlottesville Gas.”

LEAP has resources and advice on how to stay warm and safe:

Kerosene and propane heaters can be dangerous. “You need to make sure that it’s properly vented and basically don’t bring it inside and use it inside,” Meyer said. “That is a huge safety concern and it can kill you.”

Also, don’t heat your home with a gas oven.

“When your power does come back on, and if you have a fossil fuel gas furnace or hot water heater that’s using a natural gas, propane, or fuel oil to check on those appliances and make sure they’re operating,” Meyer said.

If you notice an issue with heating after the power returns, then it may be time to give LEAP a call.

“We are helping homeowners - both low income and middle-higher income households - save energy by doing audits for them,” Meyer said.

Low income in Charlottesville is considered $75,000 or less for a family of four or more. Many of LEAP’s services are free for those in that category.

