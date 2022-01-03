Jefferson Madison Regional Library continuing Dial-A-Story this year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library is offering stories on demand, no matter a person’s internet access.

JMRL is celebrating a year of its Dial-A-Story program for kids.

When many libraries went online, JMRL saw the disparities for kids who don’t have stable internet. Now, its librarians read stories to kids over the phone.

Friends of JMRL paid for this phone service about a year ago, and they are continuing it into the next, hoping to get even more callers to make the cost worth it.

Employees say they hope to grow it even more. They say it also helps get kids get away from too much screen time, while also engaging them in reading.

“We’re going to be able to separate out menus, so there will be a children’s menu, and maybe there will be an adult menu for poetry month, or our same page project,” JMRL Children’s Services Manager, Angela Critics said. “So that we can offer things across all age ranges, and just give somebody a little bit of something extra that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

The stories rotate every Monday, and there are even options in different languages.

If you want to call and hear a story, you can dial 434-443-2300.

