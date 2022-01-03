Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Inmate identified in MRRJ death investigation

Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, December 31, 2021, at approximately 2:01 p.m., staff at the Middle River Regional Jail responded to the intake section of the jail for a report of an inmate who had hung himself in a holding cell, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Middle River Regional Jail staff immediately responded, released the male from the bind, contacted 911 for rescue assistance, and began lifesaving efforts with CPR and the deployment of an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

Augusta County Fire Rescue and the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad responded to Middle River Regional Jail and continued lifesaving efforts to no avail, the release also stated.

At 2:39 pm the 41-year-old inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased inmate has been identified as Steven Dale Moran, 41, of Greenville, Virginia.

Moran was being held without bond as a result of his arrest on numerous warrants on December 28, 2021. This apparent suicide is being investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

The Waynesboro YMCA. (FILE)
Gyms prep for influx of new members amid COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville
Jefferson Madison Regional Library continuing Dial-A-Story this year