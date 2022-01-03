Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Fire Department gives snow safety tips

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The snow has stopped falling for now, but rescue crews are still hard at work.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says it had a busy start Monday, Jan. 3. Team members say there were more than 600 calls for reports of crashes, as well as fallen trees and power lines.

“We’re still dealing with the aftermath of the initial dump of the snow, which is trees down. We’ve had several houses that have been impacted by trees that have gone into them. We have at least three or four houses that had damage from the storms, no injuries thankfully,” CFD Deputy Chief Emily Pelliccia said.

CFD advises people to be prepared at home with blankets and flashlights, as well as to check in on neighbors.

