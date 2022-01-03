Charlottesville businesses open doors for customers during snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many people in and around Charlottesville decided to stay home during the snowfall Monday, Jan. 3, some stores braved the weather.

Market Street Market is one of the few spots for groceries in downtown Charlottesville you can get to by foot when the roads are bad.

“It’s been one of our busier days today, and it’s mostly just like the people that live nearby,” General Manager Gabriel Cordoba said.

Cordoba says it’s about being there when people need it most. He says many people came in for bread and milk, others just needed snacks for staying in.

“A lot of people weren’t prepared for how snowy it was going to be today. I was barely prepared, but we made it. I picked up our crew this morning, because I have a vehicle that’s able to do it, and they were awesome enough to show up” Cordoba said.

Days like this show how a team effort can really help the community.

“I couldn’t get out of my neighborhood. Even I have a truck with four-wheel drive, my business partner got me,” Petite Marie Bette owner Will Darsie said. “We had like our steady stream of regulars in the morning, mostly foot traffic and people who kind of live downtown.”

Bakers in the area got up early to start their day, and avoid the snow.

“I saw the forecast, I saw that the window to get to Charlottesville safely was before 4 a.m., so I had to leave before then. I was in the shop ready at 4 a.m., and yeah, that’s the only reason we’re open, because I was already here,” Jacob Mason, barista at the Pie Chest, said.

Employees at Petite Marie Bette say their bakers were up and moving at the same hour of 4 a.m., which is also why the shop opened up on a snow day- they didn’t want the goods already made, to go to waste.

At the end of the day, these businesses all say they are glad to be there or the community, and customers’ reactions are worth it.

“Shock is the first response, and then after that it’s just gratitude,” Mason said.

