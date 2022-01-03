Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People around the Charlottesville area saw a fresh blanket of snow early Monday, January 3.
The Albemarle County Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid going out if you can.
Dominion Energy tweeted Sunday that it was preparing to respond to potential storm-related outages.
Go to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website for updates on road conditions.
