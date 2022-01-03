Advertise With Us
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022

Snow in Albemarle County
Snow in Albemarle County(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People around the Charlottesville area saw a fresh blanket of snow early Monday, January 3.

The Albemarle County Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid going out if you can.

Dominion Energy tweeted Sunday that it was preparing to respond to potential storm-related outages.

Go to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website for updates on road conditions.

