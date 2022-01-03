Beyond Fitness with Sabrina sees newcomers with fresh New Year’s resolutions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville are joining gyms and workout groups with fresh resolutions.

One fitness group is already seeing and influx of people signing up.

Beyond Fitness with Sabrina hosts virtual classes, so people can work out while omicron cases are on the rise.

Some of the classes even come with the opportunity to win a cash prize.

“It’s just something about the newness of every single year. It gives people the opportunity to look back over the prior year and all of the things they may have been able to accomplish the year before is now at the forefront of the next year. Health and fitness is no different than that,” owner, Sabrina Feggans said.

