Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Beyond Fitness with Sabrina sees newcomers with fresh New Year’s resolutions

Beyond Fitness With Sabrina
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville are joining gyms and workout groups with fresh resolutions.

One fitness group is already seeing and influx of people signing up.

Beyond Fitness with Sabrina hosts virtual classes, so people can work out while omicron cases are on the rise.

Some of the classes even come with the opportunity to win a cash prize.

“It’s just something about the newness of every single year. It gives people the opportunity to look back over the prior year and all of the things they may have been able to accomplish the year before is now at the forefront of the next year. Health and fitness is no different than that,” owner, Sabrina Feggans said.

If you’re interested in these COVID-19 friendly workouts click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,587 deaths
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Latest News

Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville
Jefferson Madison Regional Library continuing Dial-A-Story this year
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
5th Street SW
Livable Cville asking Charlottesville City Council to make 5th Street safer
COVID-19 Rapid Test
UVA doctors say you should not rely on emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests