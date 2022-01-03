Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
COVID-19
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
The Local Energy Alliance Program in Charlottesville (FILE)
LEAP offering advice to those with power outages due to snow
A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company
More than 20 million people under winter storm alerts as snow, rain and cold move across the...
Snow storm and omicron causing mass flight delays