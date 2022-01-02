Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Winter Storm Warning Update

Rain Sunday Night to Sleet and Heavy, Wet Snowfall for Monday Morning
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s hard to believe after such warm temperatures this weekend, we’ll be seeing our first snowfall of the season Monday morning!

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire NBC29 viewing area from late Sunday night through Monday morning. Rain will turn to sleet and then over to heavy, wet snowfall predawn and last through the morning.

A general 3 to 6 inches of wet snow expected. Up to 8 or possibly more inches for the Blue Ridge Mountains by noon Monday. Parts of central Virginia could end up with more than 6″ if nearly stationary heavy bands develop. We’ll end up on the lower end of the snow totals if it takes rain longer to turn to snow and if it falls lighter on the warm ground. We’ll be on the higher end of amounts if the changeover is quicker and heavier to overcome the warm ground. The bottom line is for a slushy to slick and messy Monday morning.

Snow exits Monday afternoon. Some sun breaks through with melting. Followed by refreezing Monday night into Tuesday morning with slick areas.

Sunday night: Rain developing. Changing to sleet and wet snow by dawn. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Morning snow. It will be heavy at times. Snow exits Monday afternoon with some clearing. Highs in the 30s.

Monday night: Refreezing with slick areas. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. Highs upper 30s to 40 degrees. Lows lower 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for some rain to snow showers Thursday night into early Friday with the next Cold Front. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Friday: Colder and mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 30s to 40 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Watching the next system. It looks weak at this time with perhaps a little wintry precipitation to a few rain showers. Highs near 50.

