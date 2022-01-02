Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Winter Storm Alert

Rain to Snow Late Sunday Night into Monday Morning
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall overnight, showers exit Sunday morning. Clouds linger along with mild temperatures for this time of year. That will change in a hurry overnight into Monday morning. Tracking a colder storm system arriving from the southwest.

Rain will turn to sleet and then heavy, wet snow late tonight into Monday morning. Accumulations will range from the low end of 2 to 3 inches, to the higher end of 4 to 6 inches. It all depends of elevation, how fast the snow can fall and the exact track on the storm system. The ground is mild so there will be melting, especially on paved surfaces. If snow can pepper down hard enough, then roads will become slick for the morning commute.

Snow exits west to east Monday midday. Some sun and melting during the afternoon.

Refreezing Monday overnight as temperatures crash.

Sunday: Lingering shower, mist and drizzle. Overcast with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Rain to wet snow after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Morning wet snow. It could be heavy at times. Clearing and melting during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens with refreezing.

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Rain shower may end as a snow shower overnight. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Colder and mostly sunny. Highs mid 30s. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 40 degrees.

