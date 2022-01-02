Virginia men’s basketball outlasts Syracuse 74-69

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Led by 17 point performances from Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin, the Virginia men’s basketball team took down Syracuse 74-69 on January 1. The Hoos improve to 8-5 on the season and are now 2-1 in the ACC.

With just over six minutes left in the first, freshman Taine Murry hit a floater to put the Hoos up by double digits. UVA would lead by as many as 12 in the first half.

But Syracuse would come roaring back.

On a fast break, Syracuse’s Buddy Boehim hit a step back three pointer to cut the UVA lead to five points with under five minutes remaining in the first half.

Syracuse and UVA would head into the half tied at 33.

Early in the second half with the score still knotted at 33, Buddy Boehiem tracked down an offensive rebound and scored with a foul. That would give Syracuse its first lead of the game. Syracuse had 19 offensive rebounds in the game.

With just over 13 minutes left, the other Boeheim brother, Jimmy, connected on a slam dunk and drew a foul. Syracuse would then take a 47-45 lead.

Seconds later, UVA was in transition. Clark can’t finish on a layup but Reece Beekman with the hustled down court to score on a putback bucket. That put UVA back up 49-47.

With the same score and the Cavaliers back on offense, the big man, Kadin Shedrick, got in on the action. He scored from the low post while drawing a foul. That would extend the UVA lead.

With under four minutes to play and the Hoos up six, Syracuse went on the fast break and buddy Boeheim hit from downtown to cut the UVA lead to three. He finished the night with 27 points.

UVA pushed the lead back up to six points with two and a half minutes to go on a deep Clark three pointer.

Syracuse wasn’t done yet.

Buddy Boeheim hit, again, from three-point range to cut the Orange deficit to three, 72-69, with just over a minute left.

But that’s as close as the game would get. Clark iced the game with two free throws to put UVA up 74-69. That would be the final score from Syracue.

UVA knocked off Syracuse 74-69.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.