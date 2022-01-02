Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,587 deaths
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South