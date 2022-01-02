Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

First Night Virginia looks ahead to 2023 after another cancelation

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville New Year’s tradition was canceled for the second year in a row.

Staff for “First Night Virginia” said this was supposed to be the 40th year for the event, which made the cancellation even more heartbreaking. They said they actually canceled back in October before they even knew how bad Omicron would get.

Now, they are thankful for their decision since they say it would have been to hard to coordinate all of the performers if anyone got sick.

“Part of the consideration this year also was a challenge in reality, with sponsorship and just a lot of businesses,” Executive Director of First Night Virginia Drake Van de Castle said. “So coming out of dealing with COVID, and trying to deal with that, we need the community to kind of help support us a little bit too. And so I think it’s just a nature of everyone was kind of going through the reality of pandemic.”

Those with First Night Virginia say they are planning to be back in 2023, but it does depend on the COVID situation or variant then, too. The plan would include a return of festivities, events, and performances on the downtown mall.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,587 deaths
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Latest News

There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
UVA doctors discuss Paxlovid, designed to stop future variations of COVID-19
Blue Whale Books
Blue Whale Books rings in the new year
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatrician lends advice for a safe return to school
the Jefferson Madison Regional Library
Pilot COVID-19 testing program ends at JMRL