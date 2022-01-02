First Night Virginia looks ahead to 2023 after another cancelation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville New Year’s tradition was canceled for the second year in a row.

Staff for “First Night Virginia” said this was supposed to be the 40th year for the event, which made the cancellation even more heartbreaking. They said they actually canceled back in October before they even knew how bad Omicron would get.

Now, they are thankful for their decision since they say it would have been to hard to coordinate all of the performers if anyone got sick.

“Part of the consideration this year also was a challenge in reality, with sponsorship and just a lot of businesses,” Executive Director of First Night Virginia Drake Van de Castle said. “So coming out of dealing with COVID, and trying to deal with that, we need the community to kind of help support us a little bit too. And so I think it’s just a nature of everyone was kind of going through the reality of pandemic.”

Those with First Night Virginia say they are planning to be back in 2023, but it does depend on the COVID situation or variant then, too. The plan would include a return of festivities, events, and performances on the downtown mall.

