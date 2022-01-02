Charlottesville pediatrician lends advice for a safe return to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children are going back to school this week after a long winter break, but pediatricians say they are already getting swamped with new questions about COVID.

They are now helping advise parents on how to safely approach this return to the classroom, with recent guidance updates from the Centers for Disease Control. Doctors say on the bright side, we are starting the new year with more kids, specifically in the 5-to-11 age group, fully vaccinated. But new CDC guidance has recently caused a new scramble.

“We really feel like it’s important for our entire community to prioritize kids, that involves trying to stop the spread of this variant,” Dr. Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville said.

Though Perriello says the CDC’s change in quarantine rules, decreasing the number of days home to only five, makes stopping the spread harder.

“The guidance was very confusing when it came out,” Perriello said. “It had lots of holes regarding children and K through 12 education. This was also a time where all school systems and the blue ridge health district are trying to have a few much deserved days off.”

Instead, Dr. Perriello says they have been working to make a new plan, as schools will open up in just a few days. As cases are rising in the area, Perriello says it is smart to continue with a 10-day quarantine.

“The Blue Ridge Health District, as well as so far I’ve seen Charlottesville City Schools, as well as Albemarle County Schools, sticking with what they’ve been using, that’s been working,” Perriello said.

Perriello also suggests more layered mitigation -- masking, vaccinating kids who are eligible, and boosting those too.

“And then in addition to that, right now, in this moment, in our community, we all need to be very vigilant,” Perriello said. “We need to be avoiding crowded places, wearing a good-fitting mask, particularly in any indoor settings, and most importantly, staying home if you’re sick.”

Perriello said that is especially important this weekend, and parents should be careful, because of potential New Year’s exposures, and you should assume any symptom you may feel right now is COVID.

Children in Albemarle county schools and Charlottesville City schools return Tuesday. Perriello says if you have any questions about vaccination, please reach out to your pediatrician or a trusted health care provider

