Blue Whale Books rings in the new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville store is on the hunt for used, out-of-print and rare books to add to its shelves.

Blue Whale Books on the downtown mall sees readers of all ages looking to feed their love for reading.

Staffers say one thing they are excited about heading into the new year is an award.

Gizmo, the store pup, won “Best Charlottesville Shop Animal.”

“Getting through the pandemic was a little difficult. You know we were closed for a few months but this year things worked out to be very well. Business has been great it’s been booming actually,” Scott Fennesse, the store’s owner, said.

Scott says the store is over 20 years old and hopes to continue offering books in Charlottesville for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.