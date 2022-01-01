Spring-Like Rain Showers to Snow Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unseasonably warm for the start of the New Year! Temperatures rise a little more this evening and stay mild overnight. Additional showers and even some downpours arrive overnight ahead of a strong storm system from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. There’s snow over the Great Lakes region and severe weather from the mid-south to the Gulf Coast tonight. Severe weather isn’t expected in our region.

Showers exit Sunday morning. Staying mostly cloudy and mild with a southwest breeze.

Tracking a colder storm system due in overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. This one looks to bring a little wet snow to the area. The ground is mild from the recent long warm spell. So not a lot will stick. If the snow peppers down hard enough, then you will see a grassy coating. The region most favored for this is south and east of Charlottesville where more than an inch is possible. Keep checking back for updates.

Much colder Monday. Temperatures moderate mid week. Another strong cold front will bring a few showers late on Thursday. Followed by another cold snap late week and weekend.

Saturday night: Showers and downpour developing. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Showers exit in the morning. Mostly cloudy, still mild and becoming breezy. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Rain showers developing and quickly changing to some wet snow overnight. Some areas look to get a grassy coating of snow. A little more south and east. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Early snow shower. Trending partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Rain showers later in the day. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs near 40.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.