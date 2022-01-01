New Year Weekend - Rain at Times, Warm and Breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild temperatures will continue into the New Year, for this weekend, before we turn sharply colder by early next week. Rounds of rain are on the way throughout the weekend, with breezy and warm conditions. As we approach Midnight, to Ring in the New Year, temps in the low 50s. The next round of rain is expected for Saturday - New Year’s Day, especially in the morning, with a break during the afternoon. High temperatures well in the 60s to near 70. More rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. The warmth this weekend, ahead of a strong cold front. Additional showers Sunday night and as temperatures start to fall, it is possible rain may mix with or change to a period of snow, before ending. Especially along and West of Blue Ridge Mountains. Temperatures some 20+ degrees colder by Monday. More seasonable temperatures much of next week.

New Year’s Eve night: Cloudy, mild, spotty showers. Lows low 50s.

New Year’s Day - Saturday: Cloudy, rain at times, especially in the morning, warm and breezy. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows 50s.

Sunday: Additional showers, mostly cloudy, mild, breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Sunday night: Rain showers, may mix with snow before ending. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, sharply colder. Highs low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s.

Thursday night: Chance of rain and or snow showers. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.

