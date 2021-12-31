Advertise With Us
Waterbird Spirits expanding in 2022

Waterbird Spirits in Charlottesville
Waterbird Spirits in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From three state to 30, Waterbird Spirits has expanded to more than 6,000 retailers across the country.

Now, the Charlottesville-based distillery’s goal is to bring its canned cocktails to every state.

The president of Waterbird says the company grew 600% in 2021. He says none of this would be possible without the loyal Charlottesville community.

