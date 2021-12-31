Waterbird Spirits expanding in 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From three state to 30, Waterbird Spirits has expanded to more than 6,000 retailers across the country.

Now, the Charlottesville-based distillery’s goal is to bring its canned cocktails to every state.

The president of Waterbird says the company grew 600% in 2021. He says none of this would be possible without the loyal Charlottesville community.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.