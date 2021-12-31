Advertise With Us
Virginia offers mortgage help to those impacted by pandemic

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has launched a Mortgage Relief Program to help homeowners who’ve been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the program Thursday. He said the state has received more than $250 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide relief.

Applications for the assistance will open up on Monday.

The program will be similar to Virginia’s Rent Relief Program which has provided more than $500 million in assistance to more than 75,000 households.

Eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020. They also must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence.

There also are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

