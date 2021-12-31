Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VDH: 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,587 deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,118,518 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, December 31, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 17,618.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,587, 22 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,922,911, an increase of 40,973 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 21.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 21.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 41,862, 270 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Dec. 30: 6,583,499 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 77.1% of the population. Also, 5,763,240 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.5% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,005,482 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Dec. 25: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 6,029, 178.2 hospitalizations, and 65.82 deaths.
  • As of Dec. 25, there have been 888,143 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,559 hospitalizations and 969 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 9,744, Charlottesville = 6,225, Fluvanna County = 3,328, Greene County = 2,647, Louisa County = 4,209, Nelson County = 1,726.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 12,068, Bath County = 582, Buena Vista = 1,511, Harrisonburg = 9,119, Highland County = 234, Lexington = 1,739, Rockbridge County = 2,439, Rockingham County = 10,750, Staunton = 3,957, Waynesboro = 4,094.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 8,139, Fauquier County = 9,137, Madison County = 1,355, Orange County = 4,698, Rappahannock County = 729.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

