Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Sentara Healthcare site helps you find COVID-19 testing

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare is trying to help people find COVID-19 testing.

“We do have a link out there with different resources, and then we also direct folks to the health department because they have a continually updated list of where people can find tests,” Catherine Hughes said.

Click here to find a testing site.

To find vaccination sites near you click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,587 deaths
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Latest News

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, but...
ACSO modifying response to non-emergency calls
(FILE)
Virginia offers mortgage help to those impacted by pandemic
COVID-19
VDH: 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,587 deaths
Captain Becky Meeks with the Waynesboro Police Department and Blue Ridge CIT Coordinator Kelly...
Increase in mental health crisis ties up officers, deputies at Augusta Health