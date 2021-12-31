Sentara Healthcare site helps you find COVID-19 testing
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare is trying to help people find COVID-19 testing.
“We do have a link out there with different resources, and then we also direct folks to the health department because they have a continually updated list of where people can find tests,” Catherine Hughes said.
Click here to find a testing site.
To find vaccination sites near you click here.
