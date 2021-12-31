Advertise With Us
Region Ten, UVA Gordie Center offer tips to recognize alcohol overdose

PUBS graphic
PUBS graphic(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we prepare to ring in 2022, Region Ten suggests making a specific plan with friends and family.

“Make a plan with them to track the level of alcohol consumption,” Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall said.

Region Ten is raising awareness about overdosing on alcohol, and recognizing the signs of it.

“It’s really essential to call 911 with any concern for a medical emergency,” Kendall said.

If you think someone has alcohol poisoning, the University of Virginia Gordie Center says think of PUBS:

  • Puking while unconscious
  • Unresponsive to shaking or pinching
  • Breathing irregularly
  • Skin is blue, cold or clammy

“Really pay attention to extreme slurring of speech, non-responsiveness, and being in isolation adds an additional risk factor,” Kendall said.

With COVID-19 cases rising, Kendall says counting drinks can pay off more than usual: “Binge drinking does create all kinds of risks, including maybe increased COVID risks, because people might take risks that they wouldn’t take normally, because inhibitions are lowered through alcohol,” she said.

If you plan to drink, then consider staying hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages.

“Another way to make a plan is to alternate an alcoholic drink with water. It’s really important to stay hydrated,” Kendall said.

