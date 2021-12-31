Advertise With Us
Back On Track
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC29 News at 11 to air at 10 p.m.

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29′s News at 11 will be airing an hour earlier Friday, Dec. 31.

Tune in at 10 p.m. for all your local news and weather.

After that, ring in 2022 with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

There will not be a 10 p.m. newscast on CW tonight.

