Pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster euthanized, RACC says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very heartbreaking news to share, the pregnant bulldog found abandoned by a dumpster had to be euthanized on Friday.

“Her body just couldn’t overcome the infection and pneumonia and when she started to decline we hugged her close and made the decision to euthanize,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

We are terribly sad to share that our fight to save Mama Hope Elizabeth has come to an end. 💔 We knew when we embarked... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, December 31, 2021

RACC said the Mama Hope Elizabeth was found around 5:30 p.m. in a baby pool behind Norrell Elementary School next to a dumpster.

RACC said that bulldogs cannot typically reproduce on their own and need a c-section to deliver the puppies.

“Whoever owned this dog, knew she was pregnant (hence the baby pool) and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

The dog was taken to the vet, where it was confirmed she had multiple dead puppies inside her.

The organization said their focus now is to find the person responsible. A $1,500 reward is being offered to help lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious at the elementary school, is asked to call 804-646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.