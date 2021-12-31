Pilot COVID-19 testing program ends at JMRL

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is coming to an end. For the past few weeks, people could pick up a rapid COVID-19 test ay any library branch for free.

The pilot program between JMRL and the Virginia Department of Health began on November 24, and came to an end Friday, December 31.

It was so successful, the library system ran out of tests.

“So the Central Library is entirely out of the take-home COVID rapid tests. Twelve-hundred of them went out yesterday on Thursday the 30th, and, this morning, the last few were given out basically right at opening,” JMRL Director David Plunkett said.

“I think it’s very important that it’s free, that you don’t need a library card to get a test, and that, you know, it’s curbside,” Jennifer MacAdam-Miller said.

The program aimed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially in rural, remote, and other vulnerable populations.

“We’re expecting to have given away 10,000 of them since Thanksgiving,” Plunkett said. “That probably is not sustainable moving forward.”

With the demand for testing on the rise, especially as the holiday season comes to an end, JMRL says it is working to be able to offer this service in 2022.

“We’re expecting that the Virginia Department of Health will continue this program and JMRL would like to continue to participate, as long as the supply is there and we can keep up with the demand,” Plunkett said.

Other libraries - including Augusta, Orange, and Fluvanna counties - also participated in this pilot program.

