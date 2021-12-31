Morning drizzle and fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low level moisture is resulting in fog and drizzle this morning. As conditions begin to dry, a mix of clouds and sun will develop this afternoon. That and a southerly wind should boost temperatures into the 60s. Meanwhile, an approaching warm front to our south and cold front to our west will contribute to periods of rain this weekend. Skies will clear, and temperatures will become seasonal by Monday. Have great and safe day !

Today: Morning drizzle & fog, mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Spotty early shower, mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 50s

New Years Day: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

