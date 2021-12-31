Mix of clouds and sun

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After morning drizzle and fog, breaks in the cloud cover and a southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 60s today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a warm front to our south, and a cold front to the west. Both of these systems will bring periods of rain to the region this weekend. Eventually skies will clear and temperatures will become more seasonal by Monday. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Spotty evening shower, mostly cloudy, Low: low 50s

New Years Day: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s

