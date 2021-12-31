Mild Finish to End the Year and To Start the New. Rain at Times This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The countdown is on to start the New Year. Areas of dense fog tonight and early Friday morning. A nice New Year’s Eve Friday is expected with the return of sunshine during the day, temperatures in the mild 60s and only a small shower chance in the evening. Temperatures close to Midnight to ring in the New Year in the low 50s. The next round of rain is expected for Saturday - New Year’s Day, especially in the morning, with a break during the afternoon. High temperatures well in the 60s to near 70. This warmth ahead of a cold front, that will bring more showers at times on Sunday. While still mild Sunday, it will turn breezy and then sharply colder by Monday. Temperatures roughly 20 or more degrees colder. Quiet weather and seasonable temperatures, then a moderating trend into the middle of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of dense fog, patchy drizzle. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Friday - New Year’s Eve: AM fog, then Sun and clouds, mild, spotty shower possible. Highs low to mid 60s.

New Year’s Eve night: Cloudy, mild, late showers. Lows low 50s.

New Year’s Day - Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, milder. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows 50s.

Sunday: Additional showers, mostly cloudy, mild, breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, sharply colder. Highs low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s.

