Barbeque Exchange preparing for renovations

Barbecue Exchange in Gordonsville (FILE)
Barbecue Exchange in Gordonsville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An award-winning Gordonsville restaurant is shutting down for a few weeks so it can take on some much-needed renovations.

“After 11 years of wear and tear, it’s just time to make some improvements and to just make it so that it’s a nice view, pretty restaurant again,” Barbeque Exchange General Manager Stacey Sampson said. “Food is not changing.”

They’ll be focusing on fixing up the floors and appliances.

“We’re getting stainless steel all around the kitchen, and we are replacing our ceiling tiles just to upgrade our kitchen,” Sampson said.

Unlike many restaurants, Barbeque Exchange says it held off from doing its renovations earlier, when it was first shut down.

“During the pandemic, we actually were still pretty busy. Even though we closed down inside, they still came to get pickups into the orders and things like that,” Sampson said.

The restaurant plans to close January 3, and open back up on Jan. 19. Employees say the catering team will still be taking calls in case anyone needs to plan food for weddings.

