ACSO modifying response to non-emergency calls

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, but...
The Sheriff's Office will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, but will be limiting response to telephone reporting or online reports for certain types of calls.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be modifying the way they handle calls due to the current COVID-19 spike.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, but will be limiting response to telephone reporting or online reports on the following types of calls for service:

• Annoying phone calls

• Credit card fraud

• Fraud-false pretenses

• Identity theft

• Scams

• Wire fraud

• Past larcenies

• Lost property

• Minor vandalism

• Harassment

• Other non-emergency situations

You can call in to speak to a deputy and file a report via phone by contacting the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 245-5501 or the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Reports can also be filed online through the sheriff’s office online reporting module.

