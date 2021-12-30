Advertise With Us
VDH: Folks with mild COVID-19 symptoms should avoid the ER

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State health officials in Virginia are urging people who have mild coronavirus symptoms to avoid unnecessary trips to hospital emergency rooms.

Thursday’s request by the Virginia Department of Health is being made as the state enters its fifth coronavirus surge since the pandemic began.

State health officials say they’ve documented more than 50,000 new infections since Friday. At the same time, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 922 on Dec. 1 to 2,100 on Thursday. That’s a 128% increase.

Health officials said hospitals are already feeling the strain. They said a hospital visit often isn’t appropriate for someone who has contracted the coronavirus and has mild or moderate symptoms.

Most people can recover from home or contact their primary care doctor.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

