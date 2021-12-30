Advertise With Us
VDH: 1,100,900 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,565 deaths

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,100,900 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 30, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 13,500.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,565, 24 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,881,938, an increase of 76,279 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 19.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 19.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 41,592, 255 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Dec. 29: 6,573,001 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 77.0% of the population. Also, 5,756,170 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.4% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 1,977,171 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Dec. 18: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 5,598, 167.3 hospitalizations, and 64.81 deaths.
  • As of Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,376 hospitalizations and 926 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 9,623, Charlottesville = 6,159, Fluvanna County = 3,291, Greene County = 2,606, Louisa County = 4,138, Nelson County = 1,697.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,910, Bath County = 573, Buena Vista = 1,505, Harrisonburg = 9,061, Highland County = 233, Lexington = 1,718, Rockbridge County = 2,425, Rockingham County = 10,688, Staunton = 3,914, Waynesboro = 4,043.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 8,044, Fauquier County = 8,969, Madison County = 1,333, Orange County = 4,623, Rappahannock County = 714.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

