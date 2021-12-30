Sentara RMH gives update on visitation policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH took to Facebook to announce that effective Thursday, December 30, 2021, no visitors are allowed in its Emergency Departments except:

Patients with altered mental status, developmental delays or behavioral health concerns may have 1 visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.

Patients who are critically ill or critically injured may have 1 visitor.

Sentara thanks the community for understanding as staff works to keep everyone safe. Check with Sentara.com as these visitation policies may change.

