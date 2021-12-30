Police investigating reported break-ins around John St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating reports on break-ins around John Street in Charlottesville.

A woman reports two men broke into her home around 5 a.m. Thursday, December 30. The suspects were wearing ski masks and dark clothing. She says they ran when she confronted them.

Charlottesville police also report three additional break-ins in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department.

Community Alert pic.twitter.com/aatYm8j01P — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) December 30, 2021

