Police investigating reported break-ins around John St.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating reports on break-ins around John Street in Charlottesville.
A woman reports two men broke into her home around 5 a.m. Thursday, December 30. The suspects were wearing ski masks and dark clothing. She says they ran when she confronted them.
Charlottesville police also report three additional break-ins in the same area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department.
