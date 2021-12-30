Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Police investigating reported break-ins around John St.

CPD. (file)
CPD. (file)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating reports on break-ins around John Street in Charlottesville.

A woman reports two men broke into her home around 5 a.m. Thursday, December 30. The suspects were wearing ski masks and dark clothing. She says they ran when she confronted them.

Charlottesville police also report three additional break-ins in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department.

