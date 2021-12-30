Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Plenty of clouds

Soggy start to 2022
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled boundary is now drifting further south. Although not much additional rain is expected, clouds will continue to stick around. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun, and mild temperatures. Another surge of rain is expected on New Years Day. Meanwhile, a cold front will clear conditions by Monday, and cool temperatures as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & mild, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

New Years Day: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1
Albemarle County Schools sign
Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Periods of Rain Tonight. Staying Mild Into the New Year
nbc29 weather at noon
Scattered showers and mild