Plenty of clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled boundary is now drifting further south. Although not much additional rain is expected, clouds will continue to stick around. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun, and mild temperatures. Another surge of rain is expected on New Years Day. Meanwhile, a cold front will clear conditions by Monday, and cool temperatures as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & mild, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

New Years Day: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

