Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Periods of Rain Tonight. Staying Mild Into the New Year

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain at times tonight, along with areas of fog. Rain will taper off early Thursday, with skies remaining mostly to variably cloudy. A frontal boundary will linger across the Mid-Atlantic region the rest of this week, and with disturbances riding along it, mostly cloudy with daily chances for rain showers. Temperatures will remain above average with most days in the 60s. Currently, New Year’s Eve Friday is looking mainly dry. However, New Year’s Day Saturday is trending wetter, with periods of rain. There will be dry times this weekend. More showers Sunday, as a strong cold front will sweep across the region late. Sharply colder conditions will arrive by early next week.

Tonight: Rain at times, areas of fog, mild. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Thursday: Mainly early AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday - New Year’s Eve: Sun and clouds, mild, spotty shower possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

New Year’s Eve night: Cloudy, mild, late showers. Lows low 50s.

New Year’s Day - Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, milder. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows 50s.

Sunday: Additional showers, mostly cloudy, mild, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, sharply colder. Highs low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
COVID-19
VDH: 1,087,400 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,541 deaths
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Scattered showers and mild
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Wearther 6 PM