Periods of Rain Tonight. Staying Mild Into the New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain at times tonight, along with areas of fog. Rain will taper off early Thursday, with skies remaining mostly to variably cloudy. A frontal boundary will linger across the Mid-Atlantic region the rest of this week, and with disturbances riding along it, mostly cloudy with daily chances for rain showers. Temperatures will remain above average with most days in the 60s. Currently, New Year’s Eve Friday is looking mainly dry. However, New Year’s Day Saturday is trending wetter, with periods of rain. There will be dry times this weekend. More showers Sunday, as a strong cold front will sweep across the region late. Sharply colder conditions will arrive by early next week.

Tonight: Rain at times, areas of fog, mild. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Thursday: Mainly early AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday - New Year’s Eve: Sun and clouds, mild, spotty shower possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

New Year’s Eve night: Cloudy, mild, late showers. Lows low 50s.

New Year’s Day - Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, milder. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows 50s.

Sunday: Additional showers, mostly cloudy, mild, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, sharply colder. Highs low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.