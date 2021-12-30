Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Champagne shortages in Charlottesville ahead of New Years Eve

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to pop the Champagne and safely ring in the New Year, but some Charlottesville-area stores are having a hard time keeping the bubbles in stock.

“It’s been hectic the last week or so,” Market Street Wine owner Thadd McQuade said. “It’s mostly Champagne and sparkling wine, which unfortunately, is one of the things that have been a little bit hard to get this year.”

“It’s been a lot of sparkling wines lately, and we’re definitely facing a shortage of supply this year,” Bottle House owner Daniel Kaufman said.

Shortages in the supply chain are making it hard for some to celebrate Friday night with the usual Champagne and sparkling wine.

“We’ve been able to stockpile a good bit because we saw this coming, and supply issues have been a real issue for us this year,” Kaufman said.

“We’re very lucky we have lots of good importers based in Virginia, lots of distributors that have scrambled to find things when normal staples have gone out, and so we’re in good shape. There just may not be your absolute favorite thing that you normally get every time,” McQuade said.

Prices are also on the rise, but that hasn’t stopped some customers from coming in.

“In just the year that we’ve opened, we’ve watched the same item go up in price, you know, 10%, 15%, 20%,” Kaufman said. “Consumers are spending money and they’re supporting local, and we really appreciate that.”

Bottle House offered local delivery and wine tastings Thursday, Dec. 30, to try and bring in more customers to counteract pandemic business effects.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1
COVID-19
VDH: 1,100,900 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,565 deaths

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
National parks offering 5 free entry days in 2022
(FILE)
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
An emergency sign at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Increase in mental health crisis ties up officers, deputies at Augusta Health