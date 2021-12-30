Champagne shortages in Charlottesville ahead of New Years Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to pop the Champagne and safely ring in the New Year, but some Charlottesville-area stores are having a hard time keeping the bubbles in stock.

“It’s been hectic the last week or so,” Market Street Wine owner Thadd McQuade said. “It’s mostly Champagne and sparkling wine, which unfortunately, is one of the things that have been a little bit hard to get this year.”

“It’s been a lot of sparkling wines lately, and we’re definitely facing a shortage of supply this year,” Bottle House owner Daniel Kaufman said.

Shortages in the supply chain are making it hard for some to celebrate Friday night with the usual Champagne and sparkling wine.

“We’ve been able to stockpile a good bit because we saw this coming, and supply issues have been a real issue for us this year,” Kaufman said.

“We’re very lucky we have lots of good importers based in Virginia, lots of distributors that have scrambled to find things when normal staples have gone out, and so we’re in good shape. There just may not be your absolute favorite thing that you normally get every time,” McQuade said.

Prices are also on the rise, but that hasn’t stopped some customers from coming in.

“In just the year that we’ve opened, we’ve watched the same item go up in price, you know, 10%, 15%, 20%,” Kaufman said. “Consumers are spending money and they’re supporting local, and we really appreciate that.”

Bottle House offered local delivery and wine tastings Thursday, Dec. 30, to try and bring in more customers to counteract pandemic business effects.

