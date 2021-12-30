Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST
(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

