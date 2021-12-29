Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans

Spanberger
Spanberger
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s newly approved legislative maps are triggering a flurry of campaign announcements.

Candidates are gauging the new boundaries recently finalized through the once-a-decade redistricting process. Among those making their plans public Wednesday was U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said she planned to seek reelection in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District.

The boundaries have been substantially redrawn and shifted north, away from her home and largest base of support in suburban Richmond.

A wide range of GOP challengers had already filed paperwork or signalized their interest in running.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
COVID-19
VDH: 1,087,400 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,541 deaths
Albemarle County Schools sign
Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’

Latest News

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
COVID-19
VDH: 1,087,400 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,541 deaths
COVID-19 testing at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va.
Long lines form outside Charlottesville church for free COVID-19 testing
L-R: Steven and Jaxson Moran
Update: AMBER Alert cancelled after Augusta Co. boy is found safe