Terps trounce VA Tech 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team lost 54-10 against Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday in New York City.

The Terps had a punt return for a touchdown, and a fumble return TD, and they outgained Virginia Tech 481-259 in Total Offense.

Quarterback Connor Blumrick scored Tech’s only touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the 1st half.

The Hokies finish the season with a record of 6-7.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.