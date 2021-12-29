Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Terps trounce VA Tech 54-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of...
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team lost 54-10 against Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday in New York City.

The Terps had a punt return for a touchdown, and a fumble return TD, and they outgained Virginia Tech 481-259 in Total Offense.

Quarterback Connor Blumrick scored Tech’s only touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the 1st half.

The Hokies finish the season with a record of 6-7.

