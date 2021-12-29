Staying Mild. Some Mid-Week Showers Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More Mild days ahead this week. A frontal boundary will linger across the Mid-Atlantic region this week, and with disturbances riding along it, mostly cloudy with daily chances for rain showers. Temperatures will remain above average with most days in the 60s. Wednesday late afternoon and evening, overnight into Thursday morning, a better shot of rain is expected. Currently, New Year’s Eve Friday is looking mainly dry. However, New Year’s Day Saturday is trending wetter. While temperatures will remain mild to start 2022, much colder conditions are expected by early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers - mainly late PM and evening, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday - New Year’s Eve: Sun and clouds, mild, spotty shower possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

New Year’s Day - Saturday: Cloudy, rain, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Additional showers, mostly cloudy, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny, sharply colder. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s.

