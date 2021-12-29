Scattered showers and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon. A stalled frontal boundary will keep conditions unsettled for the rest of the week into the weekend. By early next week high pressure will build in, clearing skies and delivering more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early shower, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...LOw: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

