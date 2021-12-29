Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild...
Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackman announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the video, he mentioned mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.

He said it was like having a cold, which doctors say is nearly always the case for vaccinated people who are symptomatic.

“I’m fine, and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP,” said Jackman in the video.

The two-time Tony Award winner is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is in previews and expected to officially open in February.

Jackman says he will be back on stage as soon as he is cleared to be.

Following Jackman’s diagnosis, the production canceled performances through Jan. 1, WNYW reports. His co-star, Broadway veteran Sutton Foster, revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days, and some have folded completely because of virus cases this winter, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
Albemarle County Schools sign
Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’
(FILE)
Police: 4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop

Latest News

The type of flu circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease,...
Flu season returning to pre-pandemic levels, doctor says
Police believe this was a targeted but isolated incident, due to a previous disturbance...
Gunman who killed 3 Texas teens still at large
Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to...
Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids in Fla.