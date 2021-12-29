Hours added to COVID-19 testing site in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Big crowds and long lines filled the parking lot of Fashion Square in Albemarle County Wednesday, December 29.

Lines started forming early as people waited to get a PCR test for COVID-19.

“We have seen an increase in testing over the last few weeks, particularly with the holidays as people are traveling or having people come in for the holiday” Blue Ridge Health District Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

‘There were no tests. My husband go tested this morning, but they couldn’t test all of us and we wanted to do it to be safe.” Kalya said as she waited in line. “I was exposed at my job and then my nephew tested positive, as well, so we were exposed to multiple people.”

Testing events have been going on for months, but attendance has recently ramped up. With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, BRHD says testing is especially important before getting together with loved ones.

“You know, they have done the right thing, which is getting tested and making sure that they’re safe and healthy,” Elliott said.

Next Molecular hosted Wednesday’s event. It says testing has tripled in the last two weeks, which is why it is adding more hours starting in January.

