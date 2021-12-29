Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled boundary remains in place across the region. A wave of low pressure has developed along it. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and a better chance for scattered showers throughout the day . Steadier rain will move through tonight into early Thursday. Another pocket of steady rain will develop late Friday into New years Day. Early next week skies will clear, and temperatures will cool to normal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: periods of rain, Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

