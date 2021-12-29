Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Grab the umbrella

Mild and unsettled end to 2021
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled boundary remains in place across the region. A wave of low pressure has developed along it. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and a better chance for scattered showers throughout the day . Steadier rain will move through tonight into early Thursday. Another pocket of steady rain will develop late Friday into New years Day. Early next week skies will clear, and temperatures will cool to normal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: periods of rain, Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
Albemarle County Schools sign
Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’
(FILE)
Police: 4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Wearther 6 PM
Station App graphic
Staying Mild. Some Mid-Week Showers Ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
Plenty of clouds, spotty shower