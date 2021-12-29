CASPCA holds compassionate care clinic in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is getting into the community to help pets in need.

The shelter held a compassionate care clinic in the Southwood neighborhood Wednesday, December 29. The event gave people in need the ability to care for their pets.

“It’s so important that we come out into the community for events like this so that we can access people without transportation who might not have the ability to come to a clinic,” CASPCA Director of Advancement Moriah Good said.

Wednesday’s clinic also offered free vaccines through the Petco Love program.

The next clinic is set for January 9 at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.

