Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

CASPCA holds compassionate care clinic in Albemarle Co.

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is getting into the community to help pets in need.

The shelter held a compassionate care clinic in the Southwood neighborhood Wednesday, December 29. The event gave people in need the ability to care for their pets.

“It’s so important that we come out into the community for events like this so that we can access people without transportation who might not have the ability to come to a clinic,” CASPCA Director of Advancement Moriah Good said.

Wednesday’s clinic also offered free vaccines through the Petco Love program.

The next clinic is set for January 9 at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
COVID-19
VDH: 1,087,400 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,541 deaths
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1

Latest News

VCU and VSU are joining a growing list of colleges requiring students, faculty and staff to get...
VCU, VSU announce COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
Caromont goats
Caromont Farm looking to hire interns
BRHD and Next Molecular testing site
Hours added to COVID-19 testing site in Albemarle Co.
The map shows the new 7th District, now including a small sliver of Albemarle County.
Virginia Supreme Court signs off on new district maps
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge