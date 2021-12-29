Caromont Farm looking to hire interns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you love cheese and/or baby goats, Caromont Farm in Albemarle County has the perfect internship for you.

The farm is once again looking for interns to help with birthing goats, cheesemaking, and farmers markets.

“It’s like a livestock reality show. It’s very intense, but its unbelievably fun,” owner Gail Hobbs-Page said.

The internship lasts two months, starting the last week of February.

Applications can be found on Caromont Farm’s Instagram or Facebook page.

