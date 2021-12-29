Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Caromont Farm looking to hire interns

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you love cheese and/or baby goats, Caromont Farm in Albemarle County has the perfect internship for you.

The farm is once again looking for interns to help with birthing goats, cheesemaking, and farmers markets.

“It’s like a livestock reality show. It’s very intense, but its unbelievably fun,” owner Gail Hobbs-Page said.

The internship lasts two months, starting the last week of February.

Applications can be found on Caromont Farm’s Instagram or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
COVID-19
VDH: 1,087,400 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,541 deaths
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
(FILE)
Minimum wage in Virginia increasing on Jan. 1

Latest News

VCU and VSU are joining a growing list of colleges requiring students, faculty and staff to get...
VCU, VSU announce COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
BRHD and Next Molecular testing site
Hours added to COVID-19 testing site in Albemarle Co.
The map shows the new 7th District, now including a small sliver of Albemarle County.
Virginia Supreme Court signs off on new district maps
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge