Augusta County man accused of abducting his son from his mother at gunpoint

L-R: Steven and Jaxson Moran
L-R: Steven and Jaxson Moran(Virginia State Police)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County man is accused of abducting his child at gunpoint from his mother and the search is on to find them. The boy is considered to be an extreme danger, according to VSP.

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted by his father, Steven Moran, in the Greenville Area earlier in the day.

According to investigators, the two were seen driving off in a maroon, 2014 Nissan Titan, 4 door pick-up truck with VA license plate “VHZ-4343″. They were last seen traveling north on Almo Chapel Rd. in Greenville.

Jaxon is described as being a white male, 5′03″, 115 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Jaxson was last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball hat, a navy blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and Ariat work boots.

“This is an isolated domestic related incident. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Steven and Jaxson Moran. Do not approach or try to follow Moran”, said Sheriff Donald L. Smith in a release on Tuesday night.

Smith said his office obtained several charges for the elder Moran including abduction by force, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and violating a protective order armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaxson or Steven Moran should call 911 immediately.

Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert.

PARENTAL ABDUCTION The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a child that...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

