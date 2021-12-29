Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
COVID-19
VDH: 1,087,400 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,541 deaths
Albemarle County Schools sign
Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’

Latest News

UVA Children's Hospital (FILE
Pediatric COVID-19 cases trending up nationwide, including at UVA Medical Center
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman
The US is seeing an explosion of new COVID cases, shattering previous records. In the wake of...
US hits record number of new COVID cases
VCU campus.
VCU announces COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says